Pay no attention to NDC folks causing fear and panic - Mame Yaa Aboagye tells Ghanaians

The Deputy Communication Director of NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye

The Deputy Communication Director of NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged the public to ignore supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress who are causing fear and panic on Facebook to score political points ahead of the 2020 election.

According to her, the NPP government deserves four more years to do more because they have performed better.



Mame Yaa Aboagye on her Facebook page stated that "Those you see on Facebook causing fear and panic only know the four corners of their room but are still enjoying free water and electricity. This is the only Government that touches lives even when you decide not to move."



She also touted President Akufo-Addo's achievement saying; "The New Patriotic Party has touched every single life in Ghana."



"We have also successfully implemented Free SHS. We are noted for Development and Sustainability. We have indeed Performed Better."

She, therefore, urged the teeming youth to campaign vigorously for another resounding victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I am again going to be part of yet another Victory story. Don’t be left out, MOVE!!!!," she stressed.



