Pay the ‘toilet’ contractors – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama,NDC flagbearer

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pay the over 538 contractors who built toilet facilities nationwide.

Mr Mahama noted while touring the Eastern Region as part of his campaign that due to the failure to pay them, the contractors have been left to remain at home jobless.



Banks are also chasing after these contractors who took loans to pre-finance the projects, Mr Mahama added.



Generally, he further stated, the economy has been destroyed by the government, a situation that is making life unbearable for all Ghanaians.

“President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, the contractors said they haven’t been paid after completing the [project you are commissioning], please pay them,” Mr Mahama said.



He added: “This government has destroyed the work of contractors. Most of them are now at home jobless. 538 contractors built toilets that you are commissioning, yet you are not paying them.



“Some borrowed money and used [it] to pre-finance the projects but they haven’t paid.”