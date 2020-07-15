General News

Peace Council’s statement on electoral violence hypocritical - NDC

The NDC says the statement by the Peace Council shows the double standards

The National Youth Organizer of Ghana’s largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, says the statement by the Peace Council on electoral violence shows the double standards being exhibited by the council.

The National Peace Council has condemned the act of violence recorded in some parts of the country amidst the ongoing mass registration exercise.



Chairman of the Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante in a statement said the acts were prevalent among the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Council said these acts breach the Code of Conduct on the eradication of all kinds of political vigilantism and election related violence signed by political parties in the country.



He noted that mayhem which was between the supporters of the NPP and NDC and led to shootings, machete wounds on persons, could compromise the peace citizens are currently enjoying.

Reacting to the statement on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi Simprimu, George Opare Addo, said the Peace Council knows the truth behind the whole issue but has resorted to rationalizing and equalizing the acts.



According to Opare Addo, the Peace Council would have been the first institution to call out the NDC If they were the indeed the perpetrators of these acts of violence.



He explained that the Peace Council is, however, quick to point fingers at both NPP and NDC whenever the NPP errs instead of condemning the NPP outright.



“First and foremost the statement from Peace Council is highly hypocritical. The Peace Council knows the truth. I’m saying this because the peace council is quick to call out the NDC when we err but fails to equally call out the NPP when they do same. Its not the best”, he added.

