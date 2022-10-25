People & Places: Nigerian Diasporian King in Ghana speaks about country, leadership, and Igbo ties

He describes Ghanaians as good-hearted people who have made room to accommodate people from other ethnic groups beyond their national borders.

Dr. Eze Chukwudi Iheneku, Igbo King in Ghana explained that, Ghanaian tradition, culture and heritage is an admirable part of the country.



Unlike in the last episode where he spoke about the Igbo Community in Ghana and their migration story, this time, the Honorary Distinguished Member of the Center for Democratic Governance, focused more on the relations between the Igbo Community and the Ghanaian community.



On leadership, he touted present and past national as well as traditional leaders for their tolerance of other nationals in the country.



He also noted how submissive the members of the Igbo Community are to the authority and leadership of Ghana.

He spoke among other things about similarities and differences between them and Ghanaians among other things.



Watch this episode of People&Places:



