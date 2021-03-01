People & Places: Telling Ghana's history, culture and folktales, through animation

He is art, and art is him. Resultantly, he grew up watching animated fairy tales and using objects around him for art.

Though life didn’t present him with all he needed to make it, his resolve to tell the Ghanaian story for posterity remained unfazed.



With this drive and with 2 cedis after graduation, his journey started.



Today, he owns and manages an animation studio; Animax FYB which has produced outstanding historical and folklore animation creations that have gained international traction.

He is training others through his work and sharing Ghana's story with the rest of the world in a very fascinating way.



CEO of Animax FYB Studios, Francis Y. Brown tells his story in this edition of People and Places, airing on Tuesday on GhanaWeb TV.



