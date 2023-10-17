People & Places: The story behind the Odwira of the Akuapem people and the yam festival

The real reason behind the celebration of the Odwira Festival among the Akuapems was displayed on the second day of the event.

Tuesday, September 26th, 2023 was a big day in Akropong and its environs for all Akuapems. It was a day for the unveiling of the new yam; what is called ‘Ode’ in the Akuapem language and the ushering in of the Odwira.



According to the elders, the yam is unveiled after a six-week ban on the consumption of yam in the town.



After this, the young men of the town fight over the yam which is broken into pieces. Grabbing a piece of the yam signifies victory.



The day also saw the Bemuhene (the warrior chief), together with other warriors go to the Mamprobi (sacred forest) to fetch the Odwira and bring to the Okuapehene, Nana Kwasi Akuffo III.



The Odwira festival is celebrated annually to mark the historic victory of the Akuapems over the Ashantis in the Katamansu war in 1826.

It is also considered a purification festival during which indigenes of the town perform traditions and rites to cleanse the land of any evil.



