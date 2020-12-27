People against my X'mas wish to Akufo-Addo are hypocrites – Anyidoho

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has expressed shock at people who raised issues with his Christmas message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akfuo-Addo.

Koku Anyidoho in a tweet wished the President of Ghana a Merry Christmas and also hoped for better days ahead.



“I wish His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a merry Christmas and a happy new year. However, the President must know that Arsenal supporters like myself and Gabby shall never pray for Tottenham Hotspurs to win the EPL. Torfiakwa,” his tweet wishing the President a Merry Christmas read.



But this did not sink with some elements in the NDC who questioned his loyalty to the party.

Reacting to such stance taken by party folks, Koku Anyidoho advised that such people criticizing his wish to the President of Ghana to learn in politics because that’s the only way to better themselves and see meaning into the wish for the President.



“I can’t believe that people can get worked up just because I wished President Akufo-Addo a merry Christmas: Actually, I don’t blame such small minds because they have not worked closely with a President before. I forgive such crass ignorant rants,” his tweet read.



Adding that; “Whoever their mentor is; they should go back and see the number of times that mentor of theirs wined and dined with the “enemies” when he/she thought the world was at his/her feet. Hypocrites and parasites with no conscience”.