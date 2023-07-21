People calling Bawumia incompetent are all ignorant - Habib Iddrisu

Habib Iddrisu is the Member of Parliament for Tolon

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, has defended the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, against critics who say he is incompetent and as such, he should not lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

He explained that the competence of the vice president cannot be questioned, especially among all the 10 candidates vying for the vacant, keenly-contested flagbearer position of the NPP.



Habib Iddrisu told Oyerepa TV’s Kwesi Parker-Wilson in an interview that this is because of qualities such as his loyalty.



“When you hear the other people who have filed, I think 10 people, they would definitely not come and praise their colleague, or say that the vice president is competent because they also want to win, and this is politics. But what I’m trying to say is that if you look at all the 10 of them who have filed to contest, none of them can be compared to the competency, to the loyalty and the capability of the vice president as we speak,” he said.



The Tolon MP further defended the performance of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by stating that the parameters by which people who criticise the MP go by are not akin to only Ghana.

He stressed that if such arguments are advances, whoever makes them are ignorant, irrespective of who they are.



“Just tell me any country in this world that their currency was not affected by what happened in COVID, as a result of what happened in the Russia-Ukraine War. It came to a point, even the dollar to the euro was almost the same thing… so when people make such arguments, you should be able to understand.



“… so, when you see people saying that because of exchange rate and other stuff, we should say that the vice president is incompetent, that is completely ignorance on the part of anybody who will ever make such a comment,” he stated.



Campaigns have heightened for the NPP flagbearer race, which is slated for November 2023.

Some of the leading candidates in the race are Dr. Mahamudu Bawunia, Vice President of Ghana; Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry; Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Joe Ghartey, former Minister for Railways; Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Asante Mampong; among others.







AE/DA