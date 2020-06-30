General News

People condemning the deployment of soldiers to borders are 'stupid' - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has described as “stupid” persons condemning the NPP administration over the deployment of soldiers border towns in the Volta Region, insisting that the hue and cry over the presence in the Volta Region is unjustified given that the soldiers have been deployed to all border towns.

Among the fiercest critics of government over the deployment is the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC) who have alleged that the presence of the military is to aid the ruling government’s attempt to engage in voter suppression through intimidation in the Volta Region which is the NDC’s stronghold.



But reacting to these criticisms in an interview Monday on the ‘Dwenehobiom” show on Accra-based Hot FM, Lawyer Boahen emphasized that the deployed soldiers are in the region to safeguard the country in the wake of the coronavirus disease and for other security reasons other than intimidating voters as the Electoral Commission compiles a new register.

He went on to condemn the critics for unnecessarily stoking tribal tensions in the country by seeking to put Ewes and Akans on a collision course.





