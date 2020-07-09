Politics

People may not live to cast their vote on December 7 - Kwesi Pratt on voters registration

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Editor-in-Chief of Insight newspaper

The Editor-in-Chief of Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has raised grave concerns about the ongoing voters registration exercise, warning that a number of Ghanaians may not live to cast their vote in the General elections on December 7, 2020 if care is not taken.

Although the exercise has been peaceful, the non-adherence to safety protocols set aside to fight the coronavirus pandemic since the start of it by some Ghanaians at centres has been a worry for many.



According to Mr. Pratt, he fears people may not live to cast their vote after taking a huge risk of registering in long queues.



For him the increase in the number of cases has rather become the bane of government since the country lacks proper health care facilities and there are less medical practitioners.



“I’m deeply worried about this situation because this is a situation that can lead to death, people will die. Already we’ve lost Sir John. We have a problem with doctor-patient ratio, as at last week 129 medical patients were infected and we are still not waking up,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said on Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday.



For him he took the risk to register with his family to avoid being disfranchised when it is time to choosing the next president in the upcoming elections.

“I was scared when I was registering, I registered with my whole family and I was scared of the consequence.” But “I registered because I wanted to retain power to say no to some of the things I’m seeing around me, so I took a deliberate risk.



Due to the rising cases daily, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. fears that things may get out of hand if government does not put in the necessary precautions to stop the level at which thecases are rising.



“For some of the people who are registering now like me who think the exercise is not very sensible, do you know they may not live to cast that vote on the 7th of December,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.



He added, “It’s a serious matter and I think we should allow the science to lead us, we should engage in dialogue, we should listen to the medical professionals.”



Ghana recorded over 1,400 new cases of the Coronavirus in less than two days, bringing the case count to 23,463 as at Thursday.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.