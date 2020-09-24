People’s Manifesto: NDC didn’t consult us – Disability Federation

The cover of the NDC's 2020 manifesto

Chairman of the Advocacy Committee of the Ghana Federation of Disabilities Association Alexander Williams Bankole has said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) failed to engage them to make an input into their manifesto documents for this year’s elections.

He said that for the past election years, the Federation often approaches the parties and draws their attention to some concerns.



“Both parties did not engage us for their manifestos,” he told Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise Thursday, September 24.



He added “with the previous years, we often approach the parties, send them letters and engage them on certain concerns of ours.

“If the Federation had been consulted, officially it wouldn’t have gone passed me. To my best knowledge, the only consultation that went on was a discussion on women related issues.



“But the subject matters that we see in the two manifestos, the Federation was not consulted,” he stated.