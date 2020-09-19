People’s Manifesto rekindles hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians - NDC USA

Maame Aba Dadzie, Chairperson of NDC-USA

The USA branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the party’s 2020 Manifesto was full of policies and programmes that would bring back hope and accelerate development of Ghanaians.

The biggest opposition party recently launched its manifesto in Accra dubbed People’s Manifesto, which promised the citizenry massive infrastructure development and job creation, abolishing the current double track system and absorbing 50 per cent of tertiary education cost to students among others.



A congratulatory message signed by Maame Aba Dadzie, Chairperson of NDC-USA and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the branch could not have expected a better manifesto, especially considering the policy for massive job creation and injection of billions of dollars into the economy for accelerated infrastructural development.



Madam Dadzie congratulated the teeming supporters and sympathizers of the NDC around the world on the successful launch of the party’s manifesto and assured of their commitment to victory for them in the polls.

“A special congratulation goes to our Flag-bearer, his running mate, and the members of the Manifesto Planning Committee, who, through a great effort and outreach across the land, have put together this all-encompassing manifesto. As a matter of fact, the NDC should pride itself on having the men and women with brains, hearts and the fear of God.



“The People’s Manifesto has renewed the commitment of the entire membership of the NDC-USA to our party and we shall do everything within our power to ensure that victory is achieved come December 7, 2020.”

