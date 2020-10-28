Persons involved in Odododiodoo clash will be arrested and prosecuted – IGP

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police (IGP)

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has assured that all persons involved in Sunday’s clashes between supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and National Democratic Congress(NDC) at Odododiodoo in Accra will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Accra Regional Police Command has already arrested two persons.



Speaking during a working visit to James Town, the IGP stated that the service will fish out any person who had a hand in the clashes.



At least fifteen people were reportedly wounded in a clash between supporters of the two biggest parties in Ghana.

The NDC supporters were embarking on a peace walk when the chaos started. Both parties have accused each other of starting the scuffle.



The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Both parties have reported the matter to the Accra Regional Police.