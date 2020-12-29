Phillip Addison to ditch NPP petition team over ‘neglect’ – Top Lecturer hints

Prof Ransford Yaw Gyampo, Political Science Lecturer at University of Ghana

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has begun a conversation on social media on who represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since the 2020 elections will certainly end in court ruling out star lawyer Phillip Addison following bad treatment after 2013.

In the 2013 election petition, the New Patriotic Party and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were represented by Phillip Addison.



However, Phillip Addison hasn’t had the best of treatment from the political party in his bid to become a Parliamentarian.



In Facebook post, Prof. Gyampo could not fathom who was representing the NPP as the NDC is going to court.

To him, Philip Addison is the best to represent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo considering his experience in the 2013 election petition and the work he did.



He said “I have seen the galaxy of NDC legal brains heading to the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections. Will the fierce and competent Philip Addison be there for the NPP this time? Dude wasn’t fairly treated after his fantastic service to the NPP in the 2013 Election Petition at the Supreme Court. His grasp of the law and probing questions were both tremendous and fascinating!”



