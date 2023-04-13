‘Pickpockets, scammers joining the police service because of protocol’ – Security analyst

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

According to security analyst Adib Saani, the protocol issue has harmed the quality of police recruits.

He claimed that the recruitment processes had an impact on the quality of service provided by police officers.



The analyst said you may be living among people in your town who are recognised as pickpockets, scammers, and other crooks but are allowed to join the police force due to protocol and the influence of a politician.



“Several factors are considered to recruit officers for the service. However, the protocol issue is impacting the quality of the people hired. You could be living in the same community with someone who you know is a pocket picket or engages in illegal actions, but then you see the individual join the Police Service.



We no longer see the Service using these criteria for recruitment in recent years. It is unfortunate and has an impact on the quality of persons who enter the service. All of these factors have an impact on how users view the service.”



In an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he asked for a reassessment of the Service’s training routine.

In his opinion, training should not finish with recruits camping for six months, but rather the service should provide in-service training and refresher courses as frequently as possible.



He stated that criminal activities are shifting and that the police training system should be reviewed.



He also advocated for democratic policing, with police respecting citizens’ fundamental rights without abusing them.



“When you travel abroad, especially in the United States, a month does not go by without in-service training.” However, after recruit training, there is no in-service training provided by the military in Ghana. This must change for the service and police to be more efficient. Training should be ongoing and should not end even at the highest level.”