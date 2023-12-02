Pius Hadzide beats tough contenders to win NPP Parliamentary primaries

Pius Enam Hadzide

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has won the NPP parliamentary primaries held for orphan constituencies to become the party’s parliamentary candidate (PC) for the 2024 elections in the Asuogyaman Constituency.



The aspiring legislature won the keenly contested internal election after garnering 423 votes.



His other contenders including former Technical Advisor to the Transport Ministry and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 elections, Paul Asare Ansah polled 131 votes.



CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation, Chief Michael Ansah also had 113 votes with the CEO of the National Premix fuel Secretariat, Nana Abrokwa Asare garnering 95 votes.

The newly elected PC in his victory speech, extended his gratitude to the other contenders, adding that there were no losers in the contest.



According to him, the real daunting task lay ahead with hardwork being the only way out.



He, therefore, called for unity ahead of next year's general elections.