Plot to oust IGP: I also have the same intel that Dampare recorded the tape - Supt Asare

Superintendent of Police, George L. Asare

Superintendent of Police, George L. Asare, has said he possesses information suggesting the IGP's involvement in the recorded tape controversy.

According to him, his gathered intelligence suggests that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare connived with Bugri Naabu to record the conversations that have been going on between them.



It can be recalled that COP Alex Mensah when he appeared before the committee on September 2, 2023, also made a similar allegation that alluded to what Supt Asare said.



According to Supt Asare, two individuals who are police officers played a crucial role in this matter.



“I also so have the same intel that the IGP agreed with Bugri Naabu after Bugri Naabu had gone to inform the IGP that somebody wants your post, so he has come to me, to the extent that the CV that was collected from commissioner and sent to Bugri Naabu by those boys, are prepared to come here and testify.



“They are two, they collected it and sent it to Bugri Naabu and gave the CV that was intended for the appointing authority, he gave it to the IGP,” he said.



Supt George Asare expressed his willingness to provide more details during an in-camera interrogation, emphasising that the situation is concerning and not healthy for public consumption.

“I would be happy if I say more when I am in an in-camera interrogation. Because it is not a healthy development at all,” he added.



