Plot to oust IGP probe: Kan-Dapaah, Bugri Naabu testifying in-camera

National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah (L) and former NPP Northern Regional chair Bugri Naabu

The probe on a leaked tape of an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, continues today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

According to reports, the two witnesses testifying before the ad hoc committee of parliament; the former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu and the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, are doing so in-camera.



A report by 3news.com indicates that Bugri Naabu, who was the first witness when the probe started, is the first to have faced the committee on Wednesday and is expected to be followed by the national security minister.



The two men were summoned before the committee following the testimony of IGP Dr Dampare.



It is not clear where the National Security Minister was summoned but Bugri Naabu, who was heard in the leaked tape with two other police officers, has admitted to recording the tape.



The IGP was summoned by the committee after the two police officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L. Asare, made wild allegations against him.

They claim that the IGP connived with Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to record the video.



They are also questioning the IGP’s leadership style.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensah, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



BAI/AW



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







