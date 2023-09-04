Plot to remove IGP: Why leaked tape is doctored – Senior police officer explains

Bugri Naabu has admitted to recording the tape and sendin it to President Nana Addo Dankw Akufo-Addo

Superintendent George L. Asare, one of the senior police officers in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has corroborated the claim of the other officer in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah, that the tape was doctored.

Speaking at the public hearing on the matter at the Parliament House in Accra, on Monday, September 4, 2023, Supt. George L. Asare explained that the tape was doctored because he passed a comment on the IGP’s leadership that was cut out.



He pointed out to the members of the parliamentary committee holding the hearing that his admission of passing a comment about the IGP's administration is additional information and was never heard in the leaked tape.



“Honour Chair this is additional information as regards to the tape… There was nowhere in the tape that these statements were made. I gave it as additional information which was not captured in the tape – just to make a point that the tape is doctored,” he said.



He added that remarks he made about a suggestion by Bugri Naabu that COP George Mensah should speak to some Imams to get the IGP position were also not captured.



“As I did indicate there are so many issues with this tape, so many issues. The one who doctored it actually meant something evil. Because this is a conversation that we have had and I said what was going through my mind but it wasn’t captured in the tape.

“I said honour as for master (COP Mensah) … he is staunch Christian; I don’t think he would buy into this idea of fighting this thing spiritually,” Supt Mensah said.



He further stated that at the end of his testimony, he would tell the committee who doctored the tape and leaked it.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



