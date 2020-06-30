xxxxxxxxxxx

Police Commander arrests voter ID card applicants without nose masks at Koforidua

Two applicants at a voters registration centre without nose masks have been arrested by the Koforidua-Effiduase District Police Commander, Mr. S.A Young at Police station polling Station in Ogua Electoral Area in New Juaben North Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The two are a female and a male.



The Police commander who was on a monitoring exercise with his men ordered for the arrest of the two applicants.



He also ensured that applicants who had massed up observed social distancing protocols.



Meanwhile, there are armed military personnel also patrolling the registration Centers in the Eastern Regional Capital.



Averagely an applicant spends 2 to 3 hours in a queue but spends about 10 minutes going through the registration process.



At Police Station Polling station, 25 had registered as at 9:40 am using Ghana Card as means of identity.