Police arrest 18 Commonwealth students over University of Ghana disturbances

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of 18 people suspected to be involved in the violent scenes that were seen at the University of Ghana campus on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

According to the police, the 18 persons arrested are part of some 200 former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university who besieged the hall.



In a series of tweets shared on the same day, the police added that the arrested person will be arraigned before court to face justice.



“The Police have today, Tuesday, 14th February 2023 arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus. The 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.



“All 18 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice. We would like to give the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice.,” parts of the tweets read.

It added that it has restored calm on the campus of the University of Ghana.



“Security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance,” the police said.



There was a near-scuffle at the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana when some former residents clashed with heavily-armed policemen at the entrance of the Hall.



The students, who had converged at the entrance of the residential hall, singing and chanting loud songs, were prevented from gaining access into the main precincts of the Hall.

The situation had come about after the management of the university called for reinforcement from the police, as it had received reports that messages had been shared on social media, instructing all continuing students of the hall to pack their belongings and report at the entrance on the basis of a court order.



Although it is unclear what may have prompted the return of the students to the entrance of the hall, and the heavily-packed policemen, a video shared by UniversNews on Instagram showed the students making unsuccessful attempts to break through the body of policemen.



View the tweets shared by the police below:





POLICE ARREST 18 PEOPLE FOR DISTURBANCES ON THE UNIVERSITY OF GHANA CAMPUS The Police have today, Tuesday, 14th February 2023 arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus. pic.twitter.com/VuTaLldz3F — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 14, 2023

The Police have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored.



All 18 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice. pic.twitter.com/ENZf8XIsOW — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 14, 2023

