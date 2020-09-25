Police arrest 22-year-old notorious robber over murder of Momo vendor

The suspect has been identified as Umaru Sanda

One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a mobile money vendor at Ejisu/Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect was arrested at his hideout in Kumasi following police intelligence on September 2, 2020.



He has been named as Umaru Sanda, a 22-year-old nomadic herdsman of Fulani descent, according to court records sighted by to Dailymailgh.com.



His accomplice, Martin Adjei had earlier been arrested by the police a few days after the incident which led to the death of 28-year-old Samson Owusu Adjei on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



Both suspects were on Tuesday, September 22, put before a district court in Kumasi presided over by Her Worship Aliata Saeed (Mrs).

Prosecuting Inspector Emmanuel Nkansah prayed the court to remand the suspects into prison custody as it gives the police more time to continue with their investigations.



The court subsequently adjourned the case to Monday, October 12, 2020. The two are facing charges of conspiracy to committing robbery, robbery, possession of firearms, and ammunition without authority, and murder.



Samson’s untimely death, threw the Ejisu/Onwe Community into a state of shock. His family is appealing to the police to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.



The deceased left behind a wife and two children.