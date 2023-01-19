Police arrest ‘fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’, cocaine in his car

The suspect, Patrick Asiedu

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one Patrick Asiedu suspected to be the person in an alleged audio tape accusing some police officers of planting narcotics substance on him.

According to the Ghana Police Service, Patrick Asiedu who introduced himself earlier as Dr Patrick Asiedu in the viral audio is a driver of a ride-hailing app and not a medical doctor.



The police in a press statement dated January 18, 2023, said that investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and fabrication by the suspect.



“The police, today, 18th January 2023 have arrested a man suspected to be the person in the audio tape describing an alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the police.



“In the audio tape that has been widely circulated, the man who introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu claimed that he had been stopped by some police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.



“The police investigation so far has established that the man who has been arrested and is in police custody, is indeed called Patrick Aseidu, he is an Uber driver and not a doctor,” part of the police statement read.

The statement added that the supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in the said audio are false.



AM/KPE