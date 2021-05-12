Police arrest iPhone Fraudster at Accra Mall

Police used one of his victims as bait to arrest him

The Police have arrested Vincent Tawiah, a 22-year-old fraudster at Accra Mall for defrauding unsuspecting persons under the pretext of selling iPhones to them.

He was arrested by officers of the National Police Operations Department on Monday 10th May 2021.



Suspect’s modus is to advertise the iPhones on Instagram and other social media platforms for prices ranging from One Thousand One Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,100.00) to Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000.00), less than the market prices of iPhones.



When contacted by interested persons, he would ask them to send mobile money to the mobile phone account number 0551978205 registered in the name of Rhydale Addae.

Other victims have since come forward to identify Vincent Tawiah as having defrauded them.



The Police are therefore asking persons who have also been defrauded by the suspect whose picture is attached to this story, to report to the National Operations.