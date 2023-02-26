0
Menu
News

Police arrest looters of expired shop products in Kwabenya

Arrested Handcuffed The expired drinks were dumped at a location by the owners of a shop

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some residents of Kwabenya in the Ga East municipality have been arrested for the sale of some expired drinks.

The expired drinks were packaged in large quantities and disposed off by a shop opposite the Puma fuel station in the community.

Some passersby thus collected as many packs as they could for sale while some went on a drinking binge.

But the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials in the municipality who got wind of the situation collaborated with police on night patrol and stopped the loot.

They arrested the individuals and prevented the onward sale of the unwholesome drinks to the unsuspecting public.

The officers took the opportunity to caution the public to be always conscious of the expiry dates of the products they consume for their well-being.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: