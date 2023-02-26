Police arrest looters of expired shop products in Kwabenya

The expired drinks were dumped at a location by the owners of a shop

Some residents of Kwabenya in the Ga East municipality have been arrested for the sale of some expired drinks.

The expired drinks were packaged in large quantities and disposed off by a shop opposite the Puma fuel station in the community.



Some passersby thus collected as many packs as they could for sale while some went on a drinking binge.



But the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials in the municipality who got wind of the situation collaborated with police on night patrol and stopped the loot.

They arrested the individuals and prevented the onward sale of the unwholesome drinks to the unsuspecting public.



The officers took the opportunity to caution the public to be always conscious of the expiry dates of the products they consume for their well-being.