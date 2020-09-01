Crime & Punishment

Police gun down two armed robbers

A shoot-out ensued between the police and the four armed young men

Two armed robbers have been shot dead by police officers from the Asankragwa Division of the Ghana Police Service in the Western Region.

The two were reportedly gunned down Monday afternoon in a shoot-out with the police in their attempt to rob a Chinese national.



Narrating events leading to fatal incident, Samuel Kakyire Obuobi of Ahobraseye FM told 3news.com that eye witnesses recounted to him that four young men Monday afternoon stormed Adowahu in the Amenfi West Municipality to rob a Chinese national suspected to be carrying gold.



Fortunately, the police received a tip-off on the intention of the four young men and quickly rushed to the town.



In the process, two of the young men were shot dead and an officer injured.



The remaining two managed to escape and are currently on the run.



Crime Officer for the Asankragwa Division Henry Agbeve in an interview confirmed the incident and said the case is currently under investigation.



He said the officer who was injured is currently on admission at the Asankragwa Roman Catholic Hospital receiving treatment.

