Police hunt for woman who beat her daughter to death

Police are searching for a woman named Blessing, who has gone into hiding after beating her 11-year-old daughter to death at Gomoa Fettteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa FM News' Yaw Boagyan from neighbours indicates that the suspect is fond of mercilessly beating the little girl and most times, accused her of stealing money and some of the fruit she sells.



On Thursday, January 28, 2021, the suspect is said to have beaten her daughter with firewood till she collapsed but she poured water on her and later she became stable.



The girl is said to have complained of body pains in the evening and was sent to the hospital but died shortly.

The doctor who attended to the girl attributed her death to possible internal bleeding.



The suspect then left her daughter at the Gomoa Fetteh Hospital and went back home, packed her belongings and fled.



The body of the 11-year-old girl has been deposited at Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital for an autopsy whilst police conduct an investigation into the matter.