Police investigates video of an officer assaulting a woman at a registration centre

Bystanders attempting to seperate the two

“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video circulating on social media in which a police officer is seen slapping a woman at a place believed to be a Voters Registration Centre,” the Ghana Police Service shared on their Facebook page on Saturday.

The service also noted that it had already commenced investigations into the matter and assured that facts of the matter will be provided to the public in due time.



“The Police Administration wishes to assure the public that it has commenced an investigation into the matter and will provide facts of the matter to the public in due time, all should be assured,” the post stated.



On Saturday, July 11, 2020, GhanaWeb reported of the viral video on social media in which a police officer could be heard threatening his victim seconds before following his words with a slap.

The video has since generated several comments on social media with various opinions being shared amidst anger towards the actions of the police officer.





