Police officers to be uniquely uniformed on election day – IGP

File photo of policemen at work

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has noted that all policemen who will be deployed on election day would be uniquely uniformed.

He stressed that none of the officers would be clad in mufti to work on December 7.



Mr Boanuh furthered that the police service will not have any ununiformed officer on the election grounds.



Making this known at a press conference in Accra Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the IGP said “ Our security personnel would be uniformed and properly identified. That is different from our normal operations where we need certain…devices or categories of officers for the purpose of arresting criminals".

"On that day, we will not have anybody who is not uniformed deployed by the police to do police work," he emphasised.



Meanwhile, a total of 6,178 flashpoints have been detected ahead of the December 7 polls.



Mr Boanuh noted that measures are being put in place to ensure that law and order is maintained for the country to have a peaceful, free and fair election.