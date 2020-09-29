Police officers who misconduct themselves on election day will be dealt with – IGP warns

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Opong-Buanuh has warned that the police service will not hesitate to deal appropriately with them if they fail to live up to expectation as officers on 7th December, the day for the general elections.

Speaking to the press last Wednesday in Takoradi after supervising a simulation exercise for police officers in preparation for the upcoming general elections, Mr Oppong-Buanuh warned that no officer will be shielded if they break police rules and regulations.



He assured Ghanaians that on Election Day, the officers of the police service will be as professional as they can to ensure that the elections go on without any incident.



“We are going to be very impartial, we are going to be professional in everything that we do. If a policeman goes wayward, we have our regulations or our SOPs that deal with whatever we are supposed to do on that day. If people don’t comply with it, we have our system of taking them through disciplinary procedures. So we can assure Ghanaians that we will make sure that all police officers are professional on that day,” he stated.

The police chief also reminded the public that policing becomes effective and efficient when the public aids the police and therefore urged Ghanaians to work closely with the police service to ensure peace during the elections come December 7, 2020.



He used the opportunity to caution service men and women against engaging in partisan politics, noting that it casts a slur on the integrity of the service if they do so.