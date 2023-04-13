0
Police on a manhunt for gang of suspected robbers

Police Ghana.jfif Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police are on a manhunt for a gang of robbers who allegedly attacked a cash collection point at Anyinase near Essiama on 11th April 2023.

A brief statement issued by the Police revealed that the suspected robbers who were on motorbikes entered the premises of the cash collection point under the pretext of transacting business but later attacked the workers at gunpoint.

They also took them hostage and made away with an amount of money.

According to the Police, intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested and we will surely get them.

