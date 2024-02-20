Police rebukes DCOP's remarks on election security, apologizes to Ghana Armed Forces

DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement addressing remarks made by DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu, suggesting that the Ghana Armed Forces would not be involved in the provision of security for the 2024 general elections.

This is after the officer had stated earlier that the police is responsible for the provision of internal security in Ghana and it would be providing security for the 2024 elections with the help of other para-military agencies, including the Ghana National Fire Service, during a panel discussion on JoyNews, dated Monday, February 19, 2024.



However, the comments made by DCOP Waabu regarding election security have been deemed as unfounded and not reflective of the stance of the Ghana Police Service.



In the official statement, the Ghana Police Service expressed complete disassociation from DCOP Waabu's statements and extended apologies to the Ghana Armed Forces.



"The statements made by DCOP Mr. Gabriel Prince Waabu concerning election security are unfounded and do not represent the position of the Ghana Police Service.

"We would therefore like to disassociate the Ghana Police Service completely from the statements and apologize to the Ghana Armed Forces. The conduct of the officer is being subjected to internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service," the statement said.



Below is the statement:







NAY/AE