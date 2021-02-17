Police received election duty allowance in December, not salary increment - Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery, Minister-designate for the Interior

The Minister-designate for Interior Ambrose Dery has said it was a misconception for anyone to say the police had a salary cut after the 2020 general elections.

Police officers received GH¢100 a day for five days and an extra Gh¢100, which made up the total of GH¢600, which was intended to be used by the officers to sew their uniforms.



After the elections, there was growing resentment among the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service following a drastic drop in their December salaries.



The situation fuelled rumours that the recent upward adjustment in their salary was rose to influence them ahead of the general elections. However, the nominee appearing before the Vetting Committee said the money given was not salary.

The nominee indicated that what the police received was an election allowance and a 10% increment of their basic salary for kits.



This, he noted, will go across all the security agencies under his ministry.



He said the monies given to them were a routine duty allowance and not salary increment.