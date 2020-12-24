Police secured wrong order to ban NDC protest – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed a court order by the Accra Regional Police Command restraining the NDC from further protests against the election 2020 results in Accra.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, the order secured by the Police is wrong and does not change anything as far their protests are concerned.



“The court has ruled that you cannot stop people from demonstrating with an ex parte order,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said on GHONE TV Thursday in an interview with Serwah Amihere.



He added, “as we sit here nothing has been served to us [NDC] so the order does not exist…they [Police] are on a wild goose chase…we are not aware of any order, our leadership has not been served with any court notice.”



The police in a statement on Wednesday said it had secured a restraining order against the NDC, from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra.

The statement added that “in a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the high Court, under Justice Elfreda they Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 20th December, 2020 —10th January, 2021.



“The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above-mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region."



“The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond. The Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public especially sympathisers, followers and supporters of the NDC, to the restriction order and compliance.”



