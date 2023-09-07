Police service interdicts all officers in leaked plot to oust IGP audio

The faces of the three police officers who have been interdicted

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted all the police officers involved in the leaked IGP audio, which is currently being investigated by a special committee of parliament.

In a statement dated Thursday, September 7, 2023, and signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, it said that the three have been interdicted over their involvement in the tape.



One of the three men is COP George Alex Mensah, a former Director-General of Operations of the service.



“The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare, in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament,” the statement said.



It also indicated what the next steps would be after these interdictions.



“The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations,” the statement concluded.



COP George Alex Mensah was the most vocal of the three police officers when they individually appeared before the special committee of parliament that is investigating the case of the leaked audio tape to oust the Inspector General of Police.

In one of his statements before the committee, COP Mensah, who had earlier indicated that he has been lobbying to become IGP since 2017, described the current head of the service, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as the worst he has encountered in his 31 years in the police service.



