General News

Police to question Hawa Koomson for firing gun at registration centre

Minister for Special Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Central Regional Police Command has invited the Minister for Special Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, after she fired a gun at a registration centre at Kasoa on Tuesday.

Speaking on Morning Starr, DSP Irene Oppong, PRO of the Central regional Police Command said the minister has been invited to help with investigations.



“She is a member of Parliament and so there is a procedure to follow before you can invite her and so we are currently through that process to invite Hawa Koomson to help with investigation,” DSP Oppong told host Lantam Papanko.



The MP has claimed she gave the warning shot to defend herself after feeling threatened while touring registration centres in the constituency Monday.



“I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So, that is the modus operandi I engaged in his absence,” she told Accra-based Adom FM.

Security analyst Adam Bonaa has urged President Akufo-Addo to sack Mavis Hawa Koomson as Minister of Special Development Initiatives after she admitted firing a gunshot at a registration centre in Kasoa.



“For me, she saying her life was in danger was an afterthought and she’s a disgrace to womanhood. If by the 12 noon today, and she has not resigned, the president should fire her.



“Why did she go to a registration centre with a firearm and not in the company of her personal protection? Also If she knew her life was going to be in danger, why didn’t she call on the police for protection? She [Hawa Koomson] should have known that wielding a gun doesn’t give you the right to discharge it.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.