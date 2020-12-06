Political Parties in UER signed peace accord for 2020 election

Ghana will observe a general election on December 7

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contributor

Leaders of the various Political parties and their supporters in the Upper East Region on Saturday joined the two main political parties flagbearers in the country to sign a peace accord to ensure that they maintain peace in the upcoming December 7 polls scheduled to take place on Monday, December 7, 2020.

It would be recalled that the John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, flag bearers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on last week Friday, December 4, 2020, jointly signed a peace pact for a peaceful election.



The leaders of the various political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress Party, People’s National Convention Party (PNC) the signed the accord after they had embarked upon route match through the Bolgatanga Municipality with placards to draw the attention of the public to join the crusade against violence in the forthcoming general election.



The event which was organized by the Youth Harvester Foundation Ghana (YHFG), an NGO and funded by the European Union(EU) through the West Africa Network for Peace Building also brought together the National Peace Council, the National Commission for Civic Education and the National Youth Authority.



Addressing the stakeholders at a forum which was under the theme’’, Ensuring Violence Free-Elections in Bolgatanga: The Role of Young People’’ at the Bolgatanga Catholic Social Centre, the Executive Director of YHFG, Ms Priscilla Nyaaba explained that the peace accord activity was under the project’ Election Violence Monitoring, Analysis and Mitigation Project, a Youth Action For Peace Programme being executed by her outfit, sponsored by the EU.



The Executive Director told the youth that they were the foundation of national development and should not allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians to cause violence in the election.

The representative of West Africa Network for Peace Building, Mr Noble Alsagskomah , stated Ghana had chalked a lot of successes in the arena of organizing peaceful elections and nothing should be done to mar the forthcoming elections.



Signing the Peace accord, the Youth Organizer of the NDC, Mr Isaack Asore, said the party was committed to peace in the impending election and called on the security agencies to be impartial in discharging their duties on the election day.



Cynthia Aduko at the Regional NPP office on her part intimated that the party had sensitized all the party supporters on the need to stay away from violence in the coming election.



Some of the placards the stakeholders carried during the route match read ‘’ We have one Ghana.



Balloting and Bulleting, No Peace, no Development, Political Opponents are not Enemies, Let Ghana be the winner, Say no to violence’’

