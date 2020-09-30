Political leaders must rise against Western Togoland separatists - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has called on political leaders in the country to bring the Western Togoland separatists to order.

Some members of the group on Friday, September 25, 2020 blocked some major roads in the Volta Region impeding vehicular movement and leaving passengers traveling to areas in the Region stranded.



The group also attacked Police stations at Aveyime and Mepe in the North Tongu District, amidst demands for the Volta Region to be an autonomous country known as 'Western Togoland'.



However, in a swift response, a joint team from the Military and the Ghana Police Service have apprehended about 31 people in connection with the revolt.



On Tuesday dawn, September 29, some unidentified gunmen allegedly belonging to the secessionist group carried out an arson attack at the State Transport Corporation (STC) yard in Ho and set some buses ablaze.



The group's attacks have become a grave concern to the nation.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt wondered why the leaders have become silent on the issue.

According to him, the actions of the separatists should not been seen through political lenses but rather there should be a collective effort to confront the matter head-on.



He said the Westen Togoland is a national problem that needs a national response.







"This is a major national problem requiring all true leaders to come together. Yes, we're going to hold elections on December 7th; it should not prevent the political leadership of this country from all the different political parties and so on sitting down to discuss this issue and finding out how to deal with it. Because when we elect you as President on December 7th and you come into government to do whatever you want to do and this issue is still lingering, we can't develop. Our finances won't go well for us; innocent people will die and so on. So, it's very important that we will all have a common purpose and adopt strategy to confront this issue," he stated.



He also called for history lessons to be held for the residents as well as secessionists to know the truth.



"Ordinary people on the street are not associating with this. It's not that they're not just associating with this but they don't understand it at all. They have no idea what's happening."