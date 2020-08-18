Politics

Political messaging have been discouraging – Political Analyst

Ghanaian educator and political analyst, Dr. Worlanyo Mensah has expressed his disapproval over the tone of messaging being used by the various political parties as the December 7 general elections draw near.

According to him, politicians and other political actors have been focused on character assassination and the general destruction of their political opponents rather than issues.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, the analyst who doubles as an economist stated, “The tone of our political campaigns and messaging have not been encouraging. Policies and programmers have not been echoed enough and more focus has been on character assassination.”



Dr. Mensah advised political actors to desist from using foul words but rather focus their messaging on polices that facilitate the growth of the economy and creation of more jobs.



“If the slogans and name calling prevails, it’ll be a recipe for disaster,” he warned.



The educator was quick to mention that the promises made by these politicians should be realistic and not just be made along as they visit communities. “Promises should be based on realistic policies that will create jobs and not just lip service,” he reiterated.

He noted that every political party should focus on having a big plan to implement all they promise.



“We’re living in a knowledge-based economy presently and all promises made by political parties will not appeal to the public if they’re not achievable.”









