Political parties in Hohoe suspend campaign activities

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Hohoe Constituency have suspended political activities until further notice.

This follows the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday morning.



Mr Rawlings, a retired military officer, who also founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), died at age 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment after a short illness.



Mr Prosper Kumi, Spokesperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 Campaign Team, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the suspension "is to honour the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, who passed on November 12, 2020."



Mr Kumi said the event had also led Professor Margaret Kweku, the Party's Parliamentary Candidate and the Campaign team, to cut short their engagement with some media houses in the Constituency.



"The Party advised that pending the decision, all party activities should seize in the Constituency.



"All Party faithful are encouraged to pray for the soul of our Founder, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Professor Kweku in an interview with GNA, said, "it is unfortunate this has happened to us" and recounted fond memories of the late former President.



In a separate development, Mr John-Peter Amewu, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency and the Party, also suspended all campaign activities.



The NPP has also called off its campaign and Hohoe manifesto launch scheduled for November 15, 2020.



The Party urged all members to pray for the eternal rest of the late leader.



