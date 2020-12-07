Political parties observe 24-hour ban on political activities in Takoradi

Party stalwarts were not seen in their usual party paraphernalia

Political parties and their followers in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in the Western Region have observed a 24-hour ban on political activities as issued by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of Monday's polls.

Generally, the atmosphere was very calm as compared to some few days ago when the Metropolis witnessed a very intense campaign to garner more votes for their respective parties.



Party stalwarts were not seen in their usual party paraphernalia while vehicles loaded with heavy sound systems broadcasting campaign messages and playing various party songs were no more on display though they remained branded with party symbols.



Generally, the whole Metropolis is calm with few vehicular movements and little human activities.

Meanwhile, prior to the 24-hour ban, political parties took to the streets of the Metropolis in their numbers clad in party attire and paraphernalia chanting party songs amidst dancing and clapping as they crowned their campaigns.



As late as 2200 hours, party supporters especially, from the two main political parties thus, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were still parading on the streets to create the necessary attention towards tomorrow’s polls.



Meanwhile, others embarked on house-to-house campaigns sharing their messages with residents with the aim of winning them into the fold of their party to secure a one-time victory in the December 7 polls.