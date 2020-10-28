Political parties pledge commitment to peaceful elections

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency have pledged to ensure peace in the general elections.

The Parties also promised to conduct their political activities devoid of abuse and to ensure their supporters do the same.



The parties pledged the Second Edition of the Volta in worship and Peace concert in Hohoe on the theme: “We are one.”



Traditional leaders, stakeholders, religious leaders and citizens participated in the concert.



Professor Margaret Kweku, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC), noted that war and disturbances were very expensive and did not bring any development.



The PC, who referred to a disturbance in the Constituency in 2012, said the incidence drained the Assembly’s financial resources.

“We spent all Internally Generated Funds (IGF) the Assembly had then, to ensure that peace prevailed in the Constituency,” she said.



She said the challenges with the voter registration in the Municipality were not expected to occur in the general elections.



“We need peace, we need to live in peace. We are not enemies for belonging to different parties. As a PC, we promise to ensure peace throughout the electioneering period.”



Apostle Dr Ernest N. Adulai, Head Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church, bemoaned the state of insecurity during election periods.



“Election is not war; we do not want our children to go through any violent practices. Anyone who violates the laws must be dealt with. If we are not united, any violent incident that befalls the country will rip it apart.”

Apostle Adulai said there was a need to ensure a peaceful environment for development in the Volta Region.



Mr Fredoline Bansah, who represented Mr John-Peter Amewu, NPP Parliamentary Candidate, said: “if peace will prevail, it will be dependent on all political parties.”



He said the PC was development-oriented and the need to vote for him on December 7.



Master Elliot Dogbey, a Peace Ambassador, called on political leaders to desist from engaging the services of the youth to foment trouble and called on the youth not to commit acts that might jeopardise their future.



Reverend Fr. Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Hohoe noted that “we need peace, money cannot buy the lives of human beings. Anyone who destroys the life of another would be cursed and nothing could atone for such a sin.”

“If someone brings you a gun to kill your fellow, ask them to bring their wards. What someone promises you success and asks you to cause mayhem, you will become more prosperous when you ensure a peaceful environment.”



Mr Israel Nanevi Mawueta, a musician who performed at the event, urged citizens to let peace prevail.



Togbe Kutor VIII, the Divisional Chief of Ahado, said there was no need to fight to make one’s view known, and belonging to different political parties did not take away the fact that citizens were one people.



Mr Anthony Kondobrey, NPP Hohoe Constituency Chairman, presented GH?1,000 on behalf of Mr John-Peter Amewu to the organizers of the programme.



Minister Lord-Evans Dzifa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lord-Evans Dzifa (LED) Music Ministry, said the concert was organized to bring the citizens, politicians, and stakeholders together to champion the path of peace, before, during, and after the general elections.

The CEO called on the citizens to live peacefully with one another and also preach peace to their fellow citizens.