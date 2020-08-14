Politics

Political parties still engaging vigilantes - NDC MP

Muhammed Bawah Braimah,Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyere Odumase Constituency

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyere Odumase Constituency, Muhammed Bawah Braimah has revealed that the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and his party, the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)have still employed vigilantes, contrary to the agreement signed by the aforementioned parties, chiefs and members of Parliament.

Giving an intricate account on Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Dwenehobiom’ political show hosted by Chairman KK, Bawah Braimah squealed that even though the agreement has been signed, members of the two political parties are still hiring vigilantes, especially in his constituency.



The MP for Ejura Sekyere Odumase narrated a shocking story of how he and his men were followed by vigilante, one day when he was going to provide the registration agents of the just voters’ registration exercise with food.



According to his report, he and his men were followed by some cars and were at a point besieged by the cars.

“They brought out clubs and before I could realize, I was clubbed until I fell flat. It took the intervention of certain party leaders for them to cease action. I must say that I was severely beaten by these people. The intent of the vigilante was not to harm me but to eliminate me...It took God to deliver me from death,” Bawah Braimah told Chairman K.K.



The NDC Stalwart stated emphatically that,” I have sworn an oath to serve the people so I wouldn't lie that in Ejura Sekyere Odomase, both NPP and NDC still own their thugs”.





