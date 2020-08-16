Politics

Political vigilantism: Youth told to seek employable skills instead

File Photo

Mr Gabriel Andoh, the Head of Finance, the National Peace Council (NPC), has advised the youth to seek employable skills from politicians instead of being engaged as political vigilantes.

He said while political vigilantism would bring dishonour, and even death, employable skills would guarantee jobs, dignity and social cohesion.



Mr Andoh was speaking at Nadowli in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region during the NPC’s advocacy campaign on the eradication of political vigilantism in Ghana.



He noted political vigilantism was a threat to the country’s peace and security.



He said to ensure peace the Council was tasked to come up with a roadmap and a code of conduct for political parties for the eradication of vigilantism, which was accepted by the major political parties.



Mr Andoh said the NPC was now engaged in a nationwide campaign to sensitize the stakeholders to ensure compliance to foster peace before, during and after the December 7, elections.

Rev. Fr. Aloysius Nuolabong, the Chairman of the Upper West Regional Peace Council, said Ghana was plagued with two evils, political vigilantism and electoral violence.



These, he said, were a worry to Ghanaians and there was the need to work for a violence-free election.



This explains the efforts by the NPC to sensitize the stakeholders on the roadmap to the eradication of political vigilantism, especially the Vigilante and Related Offence Act (Act 999) and the Code of Conduct for Political Parties.



“We all want peace and we must fight for peace”, he said.



Mr Emmanuel Danyomah, the Upper West Regional Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, urged the stakeholders, especially the political parties to ensure members compliance.

They must also disband all vigilante related groups to ensure continued peace in the country.



The participants discussed “The Roadmap for the Eradication of Political Vigilantism in Ghana”, “The Vigilante and Related Offences Act 2019 (Act 999)”, “The Code of Conduct for Political Parties” and the “Early Warning Signs and Hotspots to Watch” in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.



The campaign to eradicate political vigilantism in Ghana by the NPC is under the sponsorship of the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.