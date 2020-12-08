Politicians must commit to ‘bread and butter’ issues - Opuni Frimpong

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana

General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has raised concerns on the need for electorates to vote on issues.

According to him, Ghanaians must consider relevant needs so they do not express regrets after voting for a particular candidate.



“Sometimes we finish elections before talking about the real issues; the bread and butter needs. We finish the elections and we hear people say the leaders are not fixing our roads etc. But that must be the conversation before the elections so that that informs voting decisions,” he spoke to GhanaWeb.



He added that although it is necessary to campaign for a peaceful election, voting on impactful issues is also critical.



“Sometimes the politicians are smart, they just talk about peace and neglect other relevant issues. They end up giving us nothing but political soundbites.”



Rev. Dr Opuni Frimpong further charged the citizenry to demand accountability from political leaders.

