Politicians will be the biggest losers if our democracy collapses - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has stated the actions and actions of some politicians constitute a threat to our democracy, arguing that career politicians will be the biggest losers if the country fails to sustain its democracy after the 2020 general elections.

In an article, titled 'Ghana’s Election 2020: The Uncertainty of December 7', Manasseh expressed fears that if care is not taken, Ghana could go down the path of other African countries that have imploded after elections, noting that even though Ghana’s democracy is growing, it is not maturing.



The award-winning journalist noted that the success of Ghana’s democracy is not entirely the doing of the people but providence has certainly played a role in ensuring that the country has remained peaceful.



“Above all, it is in the utmost interest of politicians that our democracy is secure. It is said that hounds of the same owner do tear the game apart. We all belong to Ghana and must protect it.

In Mali today, medical doctors are still working. Teachers are working. Other professionals and civil servants are still needed. But career politicians cannot function in this chaos.



Our elders have thought us that the antelope and the lion may have their differences but they must not set the forest that shelters them ablaze, because they have a lot to lose,” he advised in an article titled “Ghana’s Election 2020: The Uncertainty of December 7”