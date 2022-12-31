Politics not 'buga buga,' it's about science and data - Ellen Daaku to NDC

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concentrate on getting their collation of results right.

"You've still not learnt your lessons...politics is not bugabuga, it's about science and data. You keep blaming the Electoral Commission but that's not necessary.



"The most important thing is to be serious on your collation and back your claims with evidence..." she stated on Peace FM's The Platform program.

Listen to her in the video below



