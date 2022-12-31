Politics not 'buga buga,' it's about science and data - Ellen Daaku to NDC

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concentrate on getting their collation of results right.
"You've still not learnt your lessons...politics is not bugabuga, it's about science and data. You keep blaming the Electoral Commission but that's not necessary.
"The most important thing is to be serious on your collation and back your claims with evidence..." she stated on Peace FM's The Platform program.
Listen to her in the video below
Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- NPP to elect new polling station executives at Akwatia
- Hopeson Adorye posts cryptic message with Rev Owusu Bempah’s photo after Bawumia's visit
- We won’t tolerate such behaviour – Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
- My son couldn't differentiate between me and Akufo-Addo - John Boadu on positive side of losing NPP polls
- NPP Elections: John Boadu blames himself for shocking defeat
- Read all related articles