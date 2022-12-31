4
Menu
News

Politics not 'buga buga,' it's about science and data - Ellen Daaku to NDC

Video Archive
Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concentrate on getting their collation of results right.

"You've still not learnt your lessons...politics is not bugabuga, it's about science and data. You keep blaming the Electoral Commission but that's not necessary.

"The most important thing is to be serious on your collation and back your claims with evidence..." she stated on Peace FM's The Platform program.

Listen to her in the video below

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: