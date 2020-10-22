Position on ballot paper does not win an election – Politicians told

New Patriotic Party is number 1 on the ballot followed by the NDC at number 2

Political Marketing Expert, Dr. Kobby Mensah says positions on the ballot paper during elections are important but can’t guarantee one’s victory.

He has however cautioned politicians ahead of the December 7 polls to be more dynamic and strategic with their campaign than relying on numbers.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', Dr. Kobby said, “they have to be more creative than the noise on numbers. That will not win them the election.”



His comment comes a day after the Electoral Commission’s balloting process for political parties ahead of December 7 polls.



The governing New Patriotic Party will be the number one on the ballot followed by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with number two on the ballot paper.



See the full list below:



NPP – 1

NDC – 2



GUM- 3



CPP – 4



GFP – 5



GCPP – 6



APC – 7

LPG – 8



PNC – 9



PPP – 10



NDP – 11



Independent – 12