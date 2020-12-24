Post Election 2020: Assembly Members call on NDC to seek redress in court

The National Democratic Congress

Source: Simon Tetteh, Contributor

Greater Accra Assembly Members has called on opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call its sympathizers to order and seek redress of outcome of the just ended 2020 December elections in court.

In a statement delivered by Mr Alfred Adjei, General Secretary of the Greater Accra Assembly Members (GAAM), said chapter five of the 1992 Constitution allows any individual to seek redress in court if suspected their rights has been violated.



According to him, there is a precedent of resolving electoral related disputes in a competent court of jurisdiction.



"We therefore encourage the NDC leadership to chart a course already blazed by the NPP in 2012 by going to court with their body of evidence to challenge the election results as law abiding citizens."



According to the group, leaders of the NDC are inciting their followers against the Electoral Commission (EC) and the media.



"We must state with emphasis that the behavior of leadership of NDC is inciting their fellowers against the EC and subsequently a accusing the Ghanaian media for conniving with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.."

The group said it was worried about the persistent protests amid burning of vehicle tyres in the streets across the country without approval from the Police, and described the incidents as creating fear and panic.



He called on the police to arrest and prosecute groups and individuals whose actions threaten the peace and security of the country.



Flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama after the declaration of the 2020 presidential results rejected the results on grounds that it was a flawed elections, describing it as "fictionalized".



The NDC, argued that public protest to press home their demands is constitutional.

