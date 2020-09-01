Politics

Postponement of NDC's manifesto reasonable - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) postponement of its manifesto is reasonable, adding that he is personally not bothered about it.

Although his party continues to mount pressure on the NDC to launch its manifesto, Obiri Boahen was of the belief that as humans, it was normal to have change of plan and mind at a certain time.



“If the NDC has postponed their manifesto, we are not bothered . Because as humans, we can plan something and then an emergency can occur to change the plans. If NDC has postponed its manifesto, ordinarily, as an individual, I think it is reasonable,” he said.



The NDC was supposed to launch its manifesto on August 31st, 2020 but the party postponed it to 7th September 2020 after the NPP launched theirs earlier.



This was about the third time the party had postponed its manifesto launch.



Their recurring postponement has drawn a lot of pressure from the NPP on the NDC, with some NPP members alleging that the NPP manifesto had become a threat to the NDC’s.

Speaking to the issue on Atinka TV’s Morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Obiri Boahen explained that his colleague members of the NPP were mounting pressure on Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and the entire party because of how they condemned that of the NPP when it was launched.



He said instead of condemning the NPP’s manifesto, the NDC’s should rather be congratulating the NPP for launching it, and probably identify the loopholes in it and make concrete suggestions towards it especially when they could not launch theirs at the time they announced earlier.



“When the NPP launched its Manifesto, the NDC’s condemned it and said that it is not credible, and that it is empty and all that, claiming they will launch theirs in no time and then they postponed it. At least the NPP will take you on. Obviously they will take you on because you have prepared the grounds for that verbal assault,” he said.



Meanwhile, he said whether the NDC launches its manifesto or not, he is only concerned about how to help his party win the 2020 election and nothing else.

